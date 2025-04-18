Federal cuts, rising tariffs

This week, some local organizations and towns have received news that federal funding grants have been cut. The email from the Trump administration goes something like this: “Your award was terminated.”

Western massachusetts libraries , museums and historical societies are getting word out that tens of thousands of expected dollars in funding won’ t be available for certain arts events or digital archiving, at least for now.

We also catch up on how towns and cities are coping with rescinded FEMA grants for disaster prevention.

Plus, we discuss how a new 10% tariff on goods could have local impacts on businesses and consumers.