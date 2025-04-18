© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Federal cuts, rising tariffs

By Jill Kaufman
Published April 18, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT
In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman covers these topics and more with reporter G. Mike Dobbs of FOCUS Springfield; MassLive political editor John Micek [not pictured]; and political consultant Ryan McCollum.
This week, some local organizations and towns have received news that federal funding grants have been cut. The email from the Trump administration goes something like this: “Your award was terminated.”

Western massachusetts libraries, museums and historical societies are getting word out that tens of thousands of expected dollars in funding won’t be available for certain arts events or digital archiving, at least for now.

We also catch up on how towns and cities are coping with rescinded FEMA grants for disaster prevention.

Plus, we discuss how a new 10% tariff on goods could have local impacts on businesses and consumers.

Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing <i>The Connection </i>with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show <i>The Exchange </i>and an editor at PRX's <i>The World.</i>
