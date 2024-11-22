TPS removal concerns, Northern Tier rail project, UMass coach buyout

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss concerns among western Massachusetts immigrant advocacy groups about the possible end of a key federal program, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), under Donald Trump’s presidency.

We dig into the latest on the push for a passenger rail across northern Massachusetts, the Northern Tier project. Will this momentum catch wind after finding success from the West-East Rail movement?

And, Don Brown, the head football coach fired by UMass Amherst this week, is due a $1.4 million buyout from the school, according to a spokesperson.

Plus, the holiday season is upon us, and we discuss some of the ways you can get into the giving spirit by helping those in need heading into Hunger Awareness Week .