The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

TPS removal concerns, Northern Tier rail project, UMass coach buyout

By Carrie Saldo
Published November 22, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST
This week’s panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams; G. Michael Dobbs, reporter at The Reminder; and Ryan McCollum, principal of RMC Strategies.
This week’s panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams; G. Michael Dobbs, reporter at The Reminder; and Ryan McCollum, principal of RMC Strategies.
State Senator Jo Comerford of Northampton addressing supporters of the Northern Tier passenger rail project in Greenfield.
State Senator Jo Comerford of Northampton addressing supporters of the Northern Tier passenger rail project in Greenfield.
FILE - Massachusetts head coach Don Brown watches a replay against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
FILE - Massachusetts head coach Don Brown watches a replay against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Lenita Reason [center] originally from Brazil, stands with her son Michael [left] Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, during a demonstration outside federal court, in Boston. The protest was held to call attentions to the Trump administration's campaign during his first term to end temporary protected status, or TPS, for tens of thousands of immigrants nationwide.
Lenita Reason [center] originally from Brazil, stands with her son Michael [left] Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, during a demonstration outside federal court, in Boston. The protest was held to call attentions to the Trump administration's campaign during his first term to end temporary protected status, or TPS, for tens of thousands of immigrants nationwide.
Hunger Awareness Week on 88.5 NEPM. Sponsored by Greenfield Cooperative Bank and Northampton Cooperative Bank; and Ted and Barbara Hebert of Teddy Bear Pools and Spas. nepm.org/hunger
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss concerns among western Massachusetts immigrant advocacy groups about the possible end of a key federal program, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), under Donald Trump’s presidency.

We dig into the latest on the push for a passenger rail across northern Massachusetts, the Northern Tier project. Will this momentum catch wind after finding success from the West-East Rail movement?

And, Don Brown, the head football coach fired by UMass Amherst this week, is due a $1.4 million buyout from the school, according to a spokesperson.

Plus, the holiday season is upon us, and we discuss some of the ways you can get into the giving spirit by helping those in need heading into Hunger Awareness Week.

This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams; G. Michael Dobbs, reporter at The Reminder; and Ryan McCollum, principal of RMC Strategies.

