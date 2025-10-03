© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Government shutdown limbo, Pittsfield Legionella outbreak, MCAS scores

By Carrie Saldo
Published October 3, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT
NEPM reporter Karen Brown, left, Berkshire Eagle Executive Editor Kevin Moran, host Carrie Saldo and political consultant Ryan McCollum at NEPM Studios on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
NEPM reporter Karen Brown, left, Berkshire Eagle Executive Editor Kevin Moran, host Carrie Saldo and political consultant Ryan McCollum at NEPM Studios on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

On The Rundown, we look at government shutdown limbo. There’s a lot of uncertainty locally over the impact of the federal government shutdown. We’ll tick through some of the standing questions.

Tracing a Legionella bacteria outbreak in Pittsfield. Did healthcare officials wait too long to report what they knew?

Plus, the latest MCAS testing scores are in, and some of the biggest school districts in western Mass. are lagging behind state expectations.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Berkshire Eagle Executive Editor Kevin Moran, Political Consultant Ryan McCollum, and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
