Mass. vaccination rates, ICE in the Berkshires, nips cleanup

Herd immunity is lacking at several schools across western Massachusetts. We’ll discuss what we know about why fewer children are being vaccinated, and the potential impact.

And, a Pittsfield man is back in the Berkshires after a judge ruled he was unlawfully detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And while his lawyer says it’s unlikely, the man fears he may be arrested again.

Then, a pilot program that will pay for nips, those tiny alcohol containers that seem to multiple like rabbits. Should it be replicated or is there other trash to tackle instead?

Plus, what’s pawpaw fever? We’ll find out.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Greta Jochem, investigations editor at the Springfield Republican ; G. Michael Dobbs of Focus Springfield; and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams.