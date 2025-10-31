© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Local elections, SNAP benefits

By Carrie Saldo
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:55 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Today's panelists for The Rundown include Berkshire Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto; Eric Lesser, senior counsel at WilmerHale; Elizabeth Román, NEPM executive news editor and special guest Kaliis Smith, co-host of NEPM’s The Fabulous 413.
1 of 1  — IMG_7424.JPG
Today's panelists for The Rundown include Berkshire Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto; Eric Lesser, senior counsel at WilmerHale; Elizabeth Román, NEPM executive news editor and special guest Kaliis Smith, co-host of NEPM’s The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

With four contested mayoral, city council and school committee elections in cities and towns across western Massachusetts this coming Tuesday, we rundown the ballot options.

Today marks 31 days of the government shutdown and, barring court intervention, there will not be Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for Massachusetts residents in November. We explore what it means for locals in need.

Plus, the iconic Shakespeare & Company in the Berkshires was on the brink of insolvency, but now puts its financial drama to rest.

We’re running down all of that and more with this week’s panel, Berkshire Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto; Eric Lesser, senior counsel at WilmerHale; Elizabeth Román, NEPM executive news editor and special guest Kaliis Smith, co-host of NEPM’s The Fabulous 413.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSELECTIONSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSHUNGERFOOD
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo