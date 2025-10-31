Local elections, SNAP benefits

With four contested mayoral, city council and school committee elections in cities and towns across western Massachusetts this coming Tuesday, we rundown the ballot options.

Today marks 31 days of the government shutdown and, barring court intervention, there will not be Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ( SNAP ) benefits for Massachusetts residents in November. We explore what it means for locals in need.

Plus, the iconic Shakespeare & Company in the Berkshires was on the brink of insolvency, but now puts its financial drama to rest.