Declining student enrollment, controversial battery plant, public record transparency
This week’s panel for The Rundown include Eric Lesser, senior counsel with WilmerHale; Greg Sukiennik, news editor for The Berkshire Eagle; and Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Low enrollment could cost the Pittsfield school district millions in state education aid as statewide public school enrollment has decreased to its lowest level in over a decade.
And whether they like it or not, the residents of Agawam may be getting a new battery storage plant in town. We explore why they can’t say no.
Plus, we talk about the transparency, or lack thereof, in public records and ballot question funding.
