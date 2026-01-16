© 2026 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Declining student enrollment, controversial battery plant, public record transparency

By Carrie Saldo
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:03 AM EST
This week’s panel for The Rundown include Eric Lesser, senior counsel with WilmerHale; Greg Sukiennik, news editor for The Berkshire Eagle; and Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Low enrollment could cost the Pittsfield school district millions in state education aid as statewide public school enrollment has decreased to its lowest level in over a decade.

And whether they like it or not, the residents of Agawam may be getting a new battery storage plant in town. We explore why they can’t say no.

Plus, we talk about the transparency, or lack thereof, in public records and ballot question funding.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS EDUCATION GOVERNMENT & POLITICS LAW ENVIRONMENT
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
