The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Health insurance costs, quantum computing, nuclear manufacturing

By Carrie Saldo
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:19 AM EST
Today's panel for The Rundown includes Adam Hinds, senior advisor at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate; Clarence Fanto, reporter for the Berkshire Eagle; and Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican.
Our panel explores how several communities western Mass. are addressing health insurance costs that are affecting the bottom lines of school and municipal budgets.

And, we take a look at how business in the 413 is impacting the future of computing.

Plus, we examine two very different sides of nuclear as a bill to prohibit nuclear weapons gains traction on Beacon Hill and as power companies take a second look at nuclear energy to bolster electricity needs in the state.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Adam Hinds, senior advisor at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate; Clarence Fanto, reporter for the Berkshire Eagle; and Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican.

