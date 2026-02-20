Health insurance costs, quantum computing, nuclear manufacturing
Today's panel for The Rundown includes Adam Hinds, senior advisor at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate; Clarence Fanto, reporter for the Berkshire Eagle; and Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Our panel explores how several communities western Mass. are addressing health insurance costs that are affecting the bottom lines of school and municipal budgets.
And, we take a look at how business in the 413 is impacting the future of computing.
Plus, we examine two very different sides of nuclear as a bill to prohibit nuclear weapons gains traction on Beacon Hill and as power companies take a second look at nuclear energy to bolster electricity needs in the state.
