Alleged VA chaplain censorship, Housatonic waterworks woes, increasing food insecurity

Food pantries in the 413 are seeing an increase in need; we unpack why that is and what local legislators are saying and doing to address it.

And, U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern pushes back on Veterans Administration Secretary Douglas A. Collins for allegedly restricting the speech of VA chaplains who are memorializing Alex Pretti, a VA nurse who was killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Plus, long-time water woes have plagued the Berkshire County community come to a head as a town considers buying the private utility company in charge of the drinking supply quality.