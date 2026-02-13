© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Alleged VA chaplain censorship, Housatonic waterworks woes, increasing food insecurity

By Carrie Saldo
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:09 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Talia Lissauer, Berkshire Eagle reporter; Adam Frenier, NEPM news reporter; political consultant Ryan McCollum of RMC Strategies; and special appearance by resident Bad Bunny correspondent Elizabeth Román, executive news editor for NEPM.
1 of 1  — grove.png
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Talia Lissauer, Berkshire Eagle reporter; Adam Frenier, NEPM news reporter; political consultant Ryan McCollum of RMC Strategies; and special appearance by resident Bad Bunny correspondent Elizabeth Román, executive news editor for NEPM.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Food pantries in the 413 are seeing an increase in need; we unpack why that is and what local legislators are saying and doing to address it.

And, U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern pushes back on Veterans Administration Secretary Douglas A. Collins for allegedly restricting the speech of VA chaplains who are memorializing Alex Pretti, a VA nurse who was killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Plus, long-time water woes have plagued the Berkshire County community come to a head as a town considers buying the private utility company in charge of the drinking supply quality.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel Talia Lissauer, Berkshire Eagle reporter; Adam Frenier, NEPM news reporter; political consultant Ryan McCollum of RMC Strategies; and resident Bad Bunny correspondent Elizabeth Román, executive news editor for NEPM.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHEALTHVETERANSHUNGERFOODENVIRONMENTGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo