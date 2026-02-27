EOED Secretary Eric Paley, state prosecution of ICE crimes, winter weather

In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman talks with panelists about changes among Governor Maura Healey’s top appointed leaders and what it means for western Massachusetts. The newly appointed secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED), Eric Paley, was just in Greenfield on his first official visit. Franklin County movers and shakers explained to him how this most rural part of the state works – and how it doesn’t. We also talk about the departure of State Housing Secretary Ed Augustus, a described ally to Berkshire County lawmakers.

And, we look at a new ordinance from the town of Amherst, asking Massachusetts officials to hold ICE agents accountable if they violate state criminal laws. Is this measure a political statement? A plea to pay attention? Or both?

Plus, who doesn’t like to talk about the weather? And in the wake of this week’s storm, we will!

This week’s panel includes reporter emeritus Mike Dobbs of Focus Springfield; Anthony Cammelleri, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and Evan Garber, political consultant from A.L. Cignoli and Associates.