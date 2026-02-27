© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

EOED Secretary Eric Paley, state prosecution of ICE crimes, winter weather

By Carrie Saldo,
Jill Kaufman
Published February 27, 2026 at 11:16 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM's Jill Kaufman sits with panelists, reporter emeritus Mike Dobbs of Focus Springfield; Anthony Cammelleri, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and Evan Garber, political consultant from A.L. Cignoli and Associates.
1 of 4  — grove.png
In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM's Jill Kaufman sits with panelists, reporter emeritus Mike Dobbs of Focus Springfield; Anthony Cammelleri, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and Evan Garber, political consultant from A.L. Cignoli and Associates.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley, right, in Greenfield February 20, 2026. On his left is Jo Comerford, state senator for 25 towns in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
2 of 4  — close up paley.jfif
Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley, right, in Greenfield February 20, 2026. On his left is Jo Comerford, state senator for 25 towns in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
The Amherst town council held a virtual meeting on Monday, February 23rd where they passed a resolution calling on the Massachusetts attorney general and district attorneys to prosecute federal ICE agents who violate state laws.
3 of 4  — Screenshot (17).png
The Amherst town council held a virtual meeting on Monday, February 23rd where they passed a resolution calling on the Massachusetts attorney general and district attorneys to prosecute federal ICE agents who violate state laws.
Screenshot / Amherst town council
A plow truck on a Springfield street after a snowstorm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
4 of 4  — Snow Plow 1.jpg
A plow truck on a Springfield street after a snowstorm hit the region on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Elizabeth Román / NEPM

In for Carrie Saldo, NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman talks with panelists about changes among Governor Maura Healey’s top appointed leaders and what it means for western Massachusetts. The newly appointed secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED), Eric Paley, was just in Greenfield on his first official visit. Franklin County movers and shakers explained to him how this most rural part of the state works – and how it doesn’t. We also talk about the departure of State Housing Secretary Ed Augustus, a described ally to Berkshire County lawmakers.

And, we look at a new ordinance from the town of Amherst, asking Massachusetts officials to hold ICE agents accountable if they violate state criminal laws. Is this measure a political statement? A plea to pay attention? Or both?

Plus, who doesn’t like to talk about the weather? And in the wake of this week’s storm, we will!

This week’s panel includes reporter emeritus Mike Dobbs of Focus Springfield; Anthony Cammelleri, reporter for the Greenfield Recorder; and Evan Garber, political consultant from A.L. Cignoli and Associates.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSWEATHERBUSINESS & ECONOMYIMMIGRATIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman