© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Hydropower facilities, nicotine-free generation initiative, reducing cell phone use

By Carrie Saldo
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:52 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman, Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; and Rich Parr, Vice President at the MassINC Polling Group.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman, Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; and Rich Parr, Vice President at the MassINC Polling Group.

Hydropower is in the news this week as a Hampden County utility company secures a contract extension to continue hydropower use, while an energy company in Franklin County clears a hurdle in its quest to open two facilities despite concerns from locals.

And some 413 high schools look to an app to reign in cell phone use, while local municipalities seek to curtail nicotine use by young people. We unpack the details.

This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman, Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; and Rich Parr, Vice President at the MassINC Polling Group.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREENVIRONMENTEDUCATIONTECHNOLOGYINDUSTRY
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo