Hydropower facilities, nicotine-free generation initiative, reducing cell phone use
Hydropower is in the news this week as a Hampden County utility company secures a contract extension to continue hydropower use, while an energy company in Franklin County clears a hurdle in its quest to open two facilities despite concerns from locals.
And some 413 high schools look to an app to reign in cell phone use, while local municipalities seek to curtail nicotine use by young people. We unpack the details.
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman, Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; and Rich Parr, Vice President at the MassINC Polling Group.