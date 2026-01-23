© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

State of the Commonwealth address, Quabbin Reservoir concerns

By Carrie Saldo
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:53 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Today's panel for The Rundown includes Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican newspaper; Matt Szafranski, founder and editor for Western Mass. Politics & Insight; and Bridgette Davis, assistant professor of public policy at UMass Amherst.
1 of 2  — grove.png
Today's panel for The Rundown includes Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican newspaper; Matt Szafranski, founder and editor for Western Mass. Politics & Insight; and Bridgette Davis, assistant professor of public policy at UMass Amherst.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
In this September 2013 aerial file photo provided by the Massachusetts Deptartment of Conservation and Recreation, a dirt and stone road leads to Mount Zion Island, at rear, at the Quabbin Reservoir in Petersham, Mass.
2 of 2  — Quabbin Reservoir
In this September 2013 aerial file photo provided by the Massachusetts Deptartment of Conservation and Recreation, a dirt and stone road leads to Mount Zion Island, at rear, at the Quabbin Reservoir in Petersham, Mass.
Clif Read/AP / Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation

Gov. Maura Healey delivers the annual State of the Commonwealth Address, and our panel puts what she said in context for western Massachusetts.

And, water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are 10 feet lower than normal, and surrounding communities are questioning water use and stewardship of the reservoir. Should public policy be changed to address their concerns?

Plus, a decision made by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection could result in a temporary furlough of work and production for a Springfield manufacturing company. Will we see a broader impact on the 413?

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Jim Kinney, reporter for the Springfield Republican newspaper; Matt Szafranski, founder and editor for Western Mass. Politics & Insight; and Bridgette Davis, assistant professor of public policy at UMass Amherst.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSTOWNSENVIRONMENTMANUFACTURINGGOVERNORS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo