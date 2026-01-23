State of the Commonwealth address, Quabbin Reservoir concerns

Gov. Maura Healey delivers the annual State of the Commonwealth Address , and our panel puts what she said in context for western Massachusetts.

And, water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are 10 feet lower than normal, and surrounding communities are questioning water use and stewardship of the reservoir. Should public policy be changed to address their concerns?

Plus, a decision made by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection could result in a temporary furlough of work and production for a Springfield manufacturing company. Will we see a broader impact on the 413?