PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Snowstorm impacts, threats to Housing First program, rising utility costs

By Carrie Saldo
Published January 30, 2026 at 11:10 AM EST
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Hallie Claflin, reporter for Commonwealth Beacon; Dave Eisenstatder, state editor for MassLive; Ryan McCollum, political consultant for RMC Strategies; and NEPM's own Monte Belmonte of The Fabulous 413.
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Hallie Claflin, reporter for Commonwealth Beacon; Dave Eisenstatder, state editor for MassLive; Ryan McCollum, political consultant for RMC Strategies; and NEPM's own Monte Belmonte of The Fabulous 413.
Plows cleared and re-cleared snow, after at least a foot of snow was dropped on western Massachusetts between January 25 and 26, 2026.
Plows cleared and re-cleared snow, after at least a foot of snow was dropped on western Massachusetts between January 25 and 26, 2026.
The state’s largest snowfall in four years hit 413 hard earlier this week. We plow through the impact of the storm on cities, residents and workers.

And, the Trump administration is targeting the government's primary program to address homelessness, and the effects could have a big impact in western Massachusetts cities.

Plus, we look at the rising costs of utility bills in the state and what it means for local energy users.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Hallie Claflin, reporter for Commonwealth Beacon; Dave Eisenstatder, state editor for MassLive; Ryan McCollum, political consultant for RMC Strategies; and NEPM’s own Monte Belmonte of The Fabulous 413.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
