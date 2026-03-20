Springfield furloughs, Pittsfield ICE contracts, windfall from a drug dealer

On this episode of The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, after 142 workers were furloughed by a Springfield rail car manufacturer, the parts needed to do their job have at last been cleared by customs. But was a months-long delay needed? And how soon might employees be back at work?

And in the wake of the federal government’s intensified deportation policies, some local and state leaders want Lenco Industries, a Pittsfield armored vehicle company, to stop taking contracts from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Plus, a drug dealer’s confiscated holdings could be a multimillion-dollar windfall for the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Chris Maza, the executive editor of Reminder Publishing; Springfield Republican reporter Stephanie Barry, and Bridgette Davis, assistant professor of public policy at UMass Amherst.

