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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Environmental impacts in the 413

By Carrie Saldo
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:39 AM EDT
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Adam Hinds, senior advisor at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute; Bill Shein, founder of Reason Gone Mad; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and Sarah Robertson, independent reporter.
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Adam Hinds, senior advisor at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute; Bill Shein, founder of Reason Gone Mad; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and Sarah Robertson, independent reporter.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today's show has an environmental impact focus: polychlorinated biphenyl (PCBs) contamination has long been a problem in the 413, particularly in the Berkshires. The state claimed it wasn’t testing blood for PCBs, but it has been for years. We unpack the details.

While renewable energy is popular in many circles, some residents of western Mass. have concerns over battery and solar permitting. We examine why some are seeing red over green.

And, proposed changes to environmental protections at the federal level could have direct impacts right here in the 413. We explore what it could mean.

Plus, from the big questions file: What the heck is pee-cycling?

We’re running down all of that with this week’s panel: Adam Hinds, senior advisor at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute; Bill Shein, founder of Reason Gone Mad; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and Sarah Robertson, independent reporter.

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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREENVIRONMENTENERGYPOLLUTIONHEALTHGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo