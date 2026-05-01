Baystate takes over Mercy Medical, Mass. GOP convention

Healthcare in the 413 takes center stage this week as Baystate Health announces plans to take over Mercy Medical Center. What will the impact be? We unpack the details.

And, the Massachusetts Republican Party held its convention this past weekend, and we explore how the local arm of the GOP will be positioning itself heading into the November midterm elections.

Plus, what does the recent prosecution of a former teacher at a Berkshires school on rape charges mean for the future of the state’s age of consent laws?