Baystate takes over Mercy Medical, Mass. GOP convention
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes Greg Sukiennik, news editor for The Berkshire Eagle; Jim Kinney, reporter for The Springfield Republican; and Principal of MLB Research Associates Matt Barron.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
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Logo for the 2026 Massachusetts Republican Convention being held in Worcester
MassGOP
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Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
Elizabeth Román / NEPM
Healthcare in the 413 takes center stage this week as Baystate Health announces plans to take over Mercy Medical Center. What will the impact be? We unpack the details.
And, the Massachusetts Republican Party held its convention this past weekend, and we explore how the local arm of the GOP will be positioning itself heading into the November midterm elections.
Plus, what does the recent prosecution of a former teacher at a Berkshires school on rape charges mean for the future of the state’s age of consent laws?
We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Greg Sukiennik, news editor for The Berkshire Eagle; Jim Kinney, reporter for The Springfield Republican; and Principal of MLB Research Associates Matt Barron.