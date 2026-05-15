Post office closures, nationwide cyberattack, targets on higher ed. DEI
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; Ryan McCollum, principal of RMC Strategies; and NEPM reporter Phil Bishop.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
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A message in chalk supporting trans students at Smith College in Northampton, Ma.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
We take a look at the impending closure of post offices in the 413 and the impact that could have on two communities in Hampden and Franklin Counties.
In education news, a conservative group files a civil rights complaint against UMass Amherst to give white students access to programs for minority students.
And, we examine how some schools in western Mass. have been impacted by a nationwide cyberattack.
Plus, the U.S. Department of Education investigates Smith College for accepting transgender students. We explore what it could mean.
We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; Ryan McCollum, principal of RMC Strategies; and NEPM reporter Phil Bishop.