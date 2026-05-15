Post office closures, nationwide cyberattack, targets on higher ed. DEI

We take a look at the impending closure of post offices in the 413 and the impact that could have on two communities in Hampden and Franklin Counties.

In education news, a conservative group files a civil rights complaint against UMass Amherst to give white students access to programs for minority students.

And, we examine how some schools in western Mass . have been impacted by a nationwide cyberattack .

Plus, the U.S. Department of Education investigates Smith College for accepting transgender students. We explore what it could mean.