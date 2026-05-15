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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Post office closures, nationwide cyberattack, targets on higher ed. DEI

By Carrie Saldo
Published May 15, 2026 at 10:29 AM EDT
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; Ryan McCollum, principal of RMC Strategies; and NEPM reporter Phil Bishop.
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; Ryan McCollum, principal of RMC Strategies; and NEPM reporter Phil Bishop.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
A message in chalk supporting trans students at Smith College in Northampton, Ma.
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A message in chalk supporting trans students at Smith College in Northampton, Ma.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM

We take a look at the impending closure of post offices in the 413 and the impact that could have on two communities in Hampden and Franklin Counties.

In education news, a conservative group files a civil rights complaint against UMass Amherst to give white students access to programs for minority students.

And, we examine how some schools in western Mass. have been impacted by a nationwide cyberattack.

Plus, the U.S. Department of Education investigates Smith College for accepting transgender students. We explore what it could mean.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Paul Tuthill, reporter emeritus; Ryan McCollum, principal of RMC Strategies; and NEPM reporter Phil Bishop.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEDUCATIONHIGHER EDUCATIONCOMMUNITY ACTIONLGBTQIA+LAWNATIONAL & WORLD NEWS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo