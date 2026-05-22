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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Alleged racial segregation in schools, end of fed. oversight on Springfield police dept. & more

By Carrie Saldo
Published May 22, 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman; Matt Szafranski [not pictured], editor-in-chief for Western Mass. Politics and Insight; and Springfield Republican reporter Jim Kinney.
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman; Matt Szafranski [not pictured], editor-in-chief for Western Mass. Politics and Insight; and Springfield Republican reporter Jim Kinney.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

A Springfield student is at the forefront of a lawsuit that alleges racial segregation in Massachusetts schools. We’ll unpack the details.

In other Springfield news, while federal oversight of the police department draws to a close, reforming the department will continue.

And, the village known as Turners Falls marks the 350th anniversary of the Great Falls Massacre, we find out how the community is fighting to remember and reconnect with the true history.

Plus, the iconic former U.S. Representative and Massachusetts’ own Barney Frank dies at age 86. We speak about the legacy he leaves behind.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel, Greenfield Recorder reporter Erin-Leigh Hoffman; Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief for Western Mass. Politics and Insight; and Springfield Republican reporter Jim Kinney.

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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSPOLICEGOVERNMENT & POLITICSHISTORYNATIVE AMERICANSRACEBIASEDUCATION
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo