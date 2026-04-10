Mass. social media ban, recreational cannabis, nuclear arms
We dive into two different issues on the ballot, the state legislature’s push to ban social media use for many teens as awareness rises on the psychological and addictive qualities of extended screen use.
And in the category of closing the barn door after the horses have left, an initiative that would – once again – make recreational marijuana use illegal.
Then, while affordable housing can be hard to come by for many these days, we discuss the latest challenges that one western Mass. housing authority is facing to fill its empty units.
Plus, nuclear arms and the surge of money and jobs that it's bringing to Pittsfield, without much public discussion.
We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel Jim Kinney, reporter at The Springfield Republican newspaper; Anthony Cammalleri, reporter for The Daily Hampshire Gazette; Bill Shein, founder of Reason Gone Mad; and Phil Bishop, reporter for NEPM news.