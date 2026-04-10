© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Mass. social media ban, recreational cannabis, nuclear arms

By Carrie Saldo
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:18 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Jim Kinney, reporter at The Springfield Republican newspaper; Anthony Cammalleri, reporter for The Daily Hampshire Gazette; Bill Shein, founder of Reason Gone Mad; and Phil Bishop, reporter for NEPM news.
1 of 1  — grove.png
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Jim Kinney, reporter at The Springfield Republican newspaper; Anthony Cammalleri, reporter for The Daily Hampshire Gazette; Bill Shein, founder of Reason Gone Mad; and Phil Bishop, reporter for NEPM news.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We dive into two different issues on the ballot, the state legislature’s push to ban social media use for many teens as awareness rises on the psychological and addictive qualities of extended screen use.

And in the category of closing the barn door after the horses have left, an initiative that would – once again – make recreational marijuana use illegal.

Then, while affordable housing can be hard to come by for many these days, we discuss the latest challenges that one western Mass. housing authority is facing to fill its empty units.

Plus, nuclear arms and the surge of money and jobs that it's bringing to Pittsfield, without much public discussion.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel Jim Kinney, reporter at The Springfield Republican newspaper; Anthony Cammalleri, reporter for The Daily Hampshire Gazette; Bill Shein, founder of Reason Gone Mad; and Phil Bishop, reporter for NEPM news.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMARIJUANAHOUSINGJOBSBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo