Rising sewer costs, license plate surveillance, remembering the 2011 tornado

Our panel explores the hidden reason why your sewer bill is getting more expensive, and what, if anything, can be done about it.

And, General Electric outlines the final pages of its plan to clean up PCBs in the Housatonic River.

Then, license plate cameras raise privacy concerns in Agawam.

Plus, a look back as we mark the 15th anniversary of the devastating tornado that touched down in western Massachusetts on June 1, 2011 .