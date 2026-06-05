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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Rising sewer costs, license plate surveillance, remembering the 2011 tornado

By Carrie Saldo
Published June 5, 2026 at 10:39 AM EDT
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes G. Michael Dobbs, host of “Government Matters” at Focus Springfield; Greg Sukiennik, news editor for The Berkshire Eagle; and Elizabeth Román, executive news editor at NEPM.
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes G. Michael Dobbs, host of “Government Matters” at Focus Springfield; Greg Sukiennik, news editor for The Berkshire Eagle; and Elizabeth Román, executive news editor at NEPM.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
A Springfield home damaged by the June 1, 2011 tornado that hit parts of western Massachusetts.
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A Springfield home damaged by the June 1, 2011 tornado that hit parts of western Massachusetts.
Nance Eve Cohen / NEPM

Our panel explores the hidden reason why your sewer bill is getting more expensive, and what, if anything, can be done about it.

And, General Electric outlines the final pages of its plan to clean up PCBs in the Housatonic River.

Then, license plate cameras raise privacy concerns in Agawam.

Plus, a look back as we mark the 15th anniversary of the devastating tornado that touched down in western Massachusetts on June 1, 2011.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: G. Michael Dobbs, host of “Government Matters” at Focus Springfield; Greg Sukiennik, news editor for The Berkshire Eagle; and Elizabeth Román, executive news editor at NEPM.

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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSENVIRONMENTNATURAL DISASTERTECHNOLOGYPOLICEPOLLUTION
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo