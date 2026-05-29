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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Behind college closures, future of public transit

By Carrie Saldo
Published May 29, 2026 at 10:32 AM EDT
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; former state senator and senior counsel at WilmerHale, Eric Lesser; and Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive.
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; former state senator and senior counsel at WilmerHale, Eric Lesser; and Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
PVTA bus makes a stop in downtown Northampton, Mass.
2 of 3  — PVTA bus in Northampton
PVTA bus makes a stop in downtown Northampton, Mass.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts.
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Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts.
creative commons

Our panel takes a deep-dive into the reasons why two Massachusetts colleges, including one in the 413, are closing their doors.

And fare-free transit in the Pioneer Valley was a big hit, so how will the PVTA follow up?

Plus, we look back at the impact and legacy of two pioneering leaders that we lost this past week in western Massachusetts, former State Rep. Benjamin Swan and Henry M. Thomas III, former president and CEO of the Urban League of Springfield.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; former state senator and senior counsel at WilmerHale, Eric Lesser; and Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive.

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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHIGHER EDUCATIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICSTRANSPORTATIONHISTORYVETERANSBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo