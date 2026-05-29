Behind college closures, future of public transit
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This week's panel for The Rundown includes Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; former state senator and senior counsel at WilmerHale, Eric Lesser; and Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
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PVTA bus makes a stop in downtown Northampton, Mass.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
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Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts.
creative commons
Our panel takes a deep-dive into the reasons why two Massachusetts colleges, including one in the 413, are closing their doors.
And fare-free transit in the Pioneer Valley was a big hit, so how will the PVTA follow up?
Plus, we look back at the impact and legacy of two pioneering leaders that we lost this past week in western Massachusetts, former State Rep. Benjamin Swan and Henry M. Thomas III, former president and CEO of the Urban League of Springfield.
We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican; former state senator and senior counsel at WilmerHale, Eric Lesser; and Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive.