Behind college closures, future of public transit

Our panel takes a deep-dive into the reasons why two Massachusetts colleges , including one in the 413, are closing their doors.

And fare-free transit in the Pioneer Valley was a big hit, so how will the PVTA follow up ?

Plus, we look back at the impact and legacy of two pioneering leaders that we lost this past week in western Massachusetts, former State Rep. Benjamin Swan and Henry M. Thomas III , former president and CEO of the Urban League of Springfield.