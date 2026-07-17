© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Quabbin Reservoir inequity, Hampden County courthouse controversy

By Carrie Saldo
Published July 17, 2026 at 10:43 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring; Erin-Leigh Hoffman, reporter with the Greenfield Recorder; Phil Bishop, NEPM news reporter; and Rich Parr, vice president at the MassINC Polling Group.
1 of 2  — horizontal.jpeg
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring; Erin-Leigh Hoffman, reporter with the Greenfield Recorder; Phil Bishop, NEPM news reporter; and Rich Parr, vice president at the MassINC Polling Group.
Lex Edwards / NEPM
Quabbin Reservoir in western Massachusetts is one of the largest unfiltered water supplies in the United States, according to the state. It is a primary source of high quality water for Boston through the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority water supply system. The 412 billion gallon reservoir covers 39 square miles with 181 miles of shoreline. Recreational activities are regulated and limited to protect 2.7 million people’s drinking water.
2 of 2  — quabbin mass gov.jpg
Quabbin Reservoir in western Massachusetts is one of the largest unfiltered water supplies in the U.S., according to the state. It is a primary source of high quality water for Boston through the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority water supply system. The 412 billion gallon reservoir covers 39 square miles with 181 miles of shoreline. Recreational activities are regulated and limited to protect 2.7 million people’s drinking water.
Executive office of Energy and Environmental Affairs / mass.gov

The inequity of being the clean air and water resource for the state is bubbling to the surface in western Mass. in at least two recent news stories about the communities of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll unpack the details.

And, on heels of last week’s discussion about the controversy surrounding the winning bid to develop a new court house in Springfield, detailed reporting from the Springfield Republican newspaper reveals that the winning bidder, in the state’s eyes, was the third place choice among court house officials.

Plus, as The World Cup winds down this weekend, and a soccer mystery in the 413 that’s proving to be less whodunnit and more "why wasn’t it done…”

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Dusty Christensen, investigations editor at The Shoestring; Erin-Leigh Hoffman, reporter with the Greenfield Recorder; Phil Bishop, NEPM news reporter; and Rich Parr, vice president at the MassINC Polling Group.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREENVIRONMENTCOURTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSSPORTS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo