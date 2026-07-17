Quabbin Reservoir inequity, Hampden County courthouse controversy

The inequity of being the clean air and water resource for the state is bubbling to the surface in western Mass. in at least two recent news stories about the communities of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll unpack the details.

And, on heels of last week’s discussion about the controversy surrounding the winning bid to develop a new court house in Springfield, detailed reporting from the Springfield Republican newspaper reveals that the winning bidder, in the state’s eyes, was the third place choice among court house officials.

Plus, as The World Cup winds down this weekend, and a soccer mystery in the 413 that’s proving to be less whodunnit and more "why wasn’t it done…”