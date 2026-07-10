Springfield courthouse controversy, U.S. Senate debate, sherrif budget

The proposal for Springfield’s new $600 million courthouse sparks conversation and controversy over its planned location. We unpack the details of a lawsuit filed to block the selection.

Meanwhile, western Mass. was the location for the first Democratic Senate debate between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and challenger Rep. Seth Moulton earlier this week, and our panel will breakdown the candidates’ performances .

And, should Massachusetts ban so-called forever chemicals? We weigh in on how to mitigate toxic PFAS contamination.

Plus, we debut a new segment, The Rundown Rewind! We look back on the Inspector General’s report on the sheriff’s budget.