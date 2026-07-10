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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Springfield courthouse controversy, U.S. Senate debate, sherrif budget

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 10, 2026 at 10:44 AM EDT
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes G. Michael Dobbs, host at Focus Springfield; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill.
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Today's panel for The Rundown includes G. Michael Dobbs, host at Focus Springfield; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Senator Ed Markey Speaking at Logan International Airport in Boston.
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Senator Ed Markey Speaking at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Basil Pursley / Screenshot
Rep. Seth Moulton D-Mass., speaks with the news media, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
3 of 3  — Seth Moulton
Rep. Seth Moulton D-Mass., speaks with the news media, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
Cliff Owen / AP

The proposal for Springfield’s new $600 million courthouse sparks conversation and controversy over its planned location. We unpack the details of a lawsuit filed to block the selection.

Meanwhile, western Mass. was the location for the first Democratic Senate debate between incumbent Sen. Ed Markey and challenger Rep. Seth Moulton earlier this week, and our panel will breakdown the candidates’ performances.

And, should Massachusetts ban so-called forever chemicals? We weigh in on how to mitigate toxic PFAS contamination.

Plus, we debut a new segment, The Rundown Rewind! We look back on the Inspector General’s report on the sheriff’s budget.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: G. Michael Dobbs, host at Focus Springfield; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill.

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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSCOURTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSBUSINESS & ECONOMYENVIRONMENT
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith