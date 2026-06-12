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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Deep dive into higher ed.

By Carrie Saldo
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT
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Laura Colarusso, editor for the Commonwealth Beacon, joins The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.
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Laura Colarusso, editor for the Commonwealth Beacon, joins The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.
Chris Schwantner / NEPM
Recent UMass Journalism and Public Policy graduate Lucy Postera joins for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.
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Recent UMass Journalism and Public Policy graduate Lucy Postera joins for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.
Chris Schwantner / NEPM
Phil Bishop, reporter for NEPM news joins for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.
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Phil Bishop, reporter for NEPM news joins for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.

Chris Schwantner / NEPM

In this special edition of The Rundown, we take a closer look at higher education.

The 413 is a hotbed of higher education in the state. Massachusetts already ranks number one as the most educated state for adults holding a bachelor's degree or higher, and now two and four year college degrees are free or low cost for many people here. We examine what impact that’s having, for better and for worse.

And, with rising tuition costs, what new federal loan caps could mean for college students here in western Mass. and beyond.

Plus, the job market is thawing a bit; what does that mean for recent and future grads?

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Laura Colarusso, editor for the Commonwealth Beacon; Phil Bishop, reporter for NEPM news; and recent UMass Journalism and Public Policy graduate Lucy Postera.

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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSEDUCATIONHIGHER EDUCATIONJOBSBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo