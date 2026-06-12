Deep dive into higher ed.

In this special edition of The Rundown, we take a closer look at higher education.

The 413 is a hotbed of higher education in the state. Massachusetts already ranks number one as the most educated state for adults holding a bachelor's degree or higher, and now two and four year college degrees are free or low cost for many people here. We examine what impact that’s having, for better and for worse.

And, with rising tuition costs, what new federal loan caps could mean for college students here in western Mass. and beyond.

Plus, the job market is thawing a bit; what does that mean for recent and future grads?