Data centers & more

Holyoke becomes the first city in the state to ban data centers, while another 413 city considers a moratorium on them – we’ll unpack why communities in western Mass. are having concerns about their impact.

Meanwhile, municipalities in Berkshire County face difficult decisions as they struggle to find enough volunteers to fill government positions.

And, new standards are being considered by the state for high school graduation requirements .

Plus, Mass Audubon has developed a new wildlife preserve in the 413.