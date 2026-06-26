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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Data centers & more

By Carrie Saldo
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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Today's panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican.
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Today's panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Aprell May Munford, reporter for the Springfield Republican.
Chris Schwantner / NEPM
Today's panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Adam Hinds, former state senator.
2 of 2  — adam hinds0.jpg
Today's panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Adam Hinds, former state senator.
Chris Schwantner / NEPM

Holyoke becomes the first city in the state to ban data centers, while another 413 city considers a moratorium on them – we’ll unpack why communities in western Mass. are having concerns about their impact.

Meanwhile, municipalities in Berkshire County face difficult decisions as they struggle to find enough volunteers to fill government positions.

And, new standards are being considered by the state for high school graduation requirements.

Plus, Mass Audubon has developed a new wildlife preserve in the 413.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with panelists Berkshire Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto; Aprell May Munford, reporter for The Springfield Republican Newspaper; and former State Senator Adam Hinds.

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The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSTECHNOLOGYJOBSENVIRONMENTEDUCATION
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo