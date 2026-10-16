Police partnerships with ICE, Housatonic Water Works, Westfield denies data center

Great Barrington has declared a local state of emergency over longstanding issues with their local water utility, Housatonic Water Works, which has been bleeding cash and leaving residents frustrated.

And public records show the Hampden County Sheriff's department regularly shared inmate data with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). We discuss how previously standard law enforcement partnerships face new scrutiny in the age of ICE.

Plus, a proposed hyperscale data center project in Westfield is no more after the planning board denied the developer an extension on their permit. We break down how this decision defies trends in data center discontent.