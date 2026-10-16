Police partnerships with ICE, Housatonic Water Works, Westfield denies data center
Great Barrington has declared a local state of emergency over longstanding issues with their local water utility, Housatonic Water Works, which has been bleeding cash and leaving residents frustrated.
And public records show the Hampden County Sheriff's department regularly shared inmate data with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). We discuss how previously standard law enforcement partnerships face new scrutiny in the age of ICE.
Plus, a proposed hyperscale data center project in Westfield is no more after the planning board denied the developer an extension on their permit. We break down how this decision defies trends in data center discontent.
We're running down all that this week with panelists Jonathan Gerhardson, investigative reporter at The Shoestring; Greg Sukiennik, editor at the Berkshire Eagle; and Adam Hinds, fellow at Harvard in the Allen Lab for Democracy Renovation.