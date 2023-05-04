Informal transgender comics

It's our 50th episode! Time to party!

And we're not the only ones. Transhealth, an all queer run organization seeking equity and unity in gender care, is celebrating too! And although their official 2nd anniversary show is sold out, that doesn't mean that we can't party with them. CEO Dallas Ducar and development director Em Ayers swing through to let us know what the organization has gained so far and what they have on the horizon.

Getting free things is totally a festivity. Free Comic Book Day is happening on May 6th, so we pestered Christian W.Z. Reader of Comics 'N More in Easthampton about their store's involvement with the event as well as the innovative ways they've figured out to get even more folx into comics.

And we can't be formal at parties. Not the fun ones anyhow. The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster senior editor at Merriam-Webster talks with our hosts about the casualizing of language: both spoken and written.