Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Informal transgender comics

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT
1 of 3  — PXL_20230503_152308285.jpg
(from right) Dallas Ducar, Kaliis Smith, Em Ayers, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios
Dave Sears / New England Public Media
2 of 3  — Xtian.jpg
Christian (or Xtian) W.Z. Reader of Comics 'N More in Easthampton
courtesy of Comics 'N More
Monte Belmonte and Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at right, dig into dictionaries.
Monte Belmonte and Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at right, dig into dictionaries.
Monte Belmonte and Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at right, dig into dictionaries.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

It's our 50th episode! Time to party!

And we're not the only ones. Transhealth, an all queer run organization seeking equity and unity in gender care, is celebrating too! And although their official 2nd anniversary show is sold out, that doesn't mean that we can't party with them. CEO Dallas Ducar and development director Em Ayers swing through to let us know what the organization has gained so far and what they have on the horizon.

Getting free things is totally a festivity. Free Comic Book Day is happening on May 6th, so we pestered Christian W.Z. Reader of Comics 'N More in Easthampton about their store's involvement with the event as well as the innovative ways they've figured out to get even more folx into comics.

And we can't be formal at parties. Not the fun ones anyhow. The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster senior editor at Merriam-Webster talks with our hosts about the casualizing of language: both spoken and written.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
