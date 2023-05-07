A young mezcal is never dusty

Music, mezcal, and OSHA are what we're all about today!

You don't think these things go together? Well, we're about to be the center of that particular Venn diagram.

You may have heard about a death due to dust inhalation at a dispensary in Holyoke. We bring in reporter and UMass professor of journalism, Dusty Christensen, who recently wrote a more in depth article about this incident and others for The Nation. We pick his brain about the inequities of cannabis production.

One vice deserves another so in honor of Cinco de Mayo (a distinctly Texan holiday, we learned) we enter the Mezcal Thunderdome with local chef and foodways activist Neftalí Durán, who lets us taste 2 very different mezcals straight from Oaxaca. He also tells how we all could be doing mezcal better.

And since rock comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages, we get down with a few members of the infamous Young at Heart Chorus, who are putting a performance on this Sunday at the Academy of Music called "The Love Show". They are always a delight, even ask us to sing along! Who are we to refuse a request for backup singers?