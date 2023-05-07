© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

A young mezcal is never dusty

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 7, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
young at revolutions.jpg
1 of 5  — young at revolutions.jpg
The Young at Heart Chorus
courtesy of the artists
Dusty Christensen.jpg
2 of 5  — Dusty Christensen.jpg
Reporter and professor Dusty Christensen(right) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Mezcal Thunderdome
3 of 5  — Mezcal Thunderdome
The two Mezcals that entered the thunderdome
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
With Young at Heart Chorus
4 of 5  — With Young at Heart Chorus
(clockwise from top left) John Rinehart, Monte Belmonte, Kaliis Smith, Lelia "Lee" Irene Wilson, Bob Cilman, and Mark Gionfriddo
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Neftalí Durán
5 of 5  — Neftalí Durán
Chef Neftalí Durán (right) with Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Music, mezcal, and OSHA are what we're all about today!

You don't think these things go together? Well, we're about to be the center of that particular Venn diagram.

You may have heard about a death due to dust inhalation at a dispensary in Holyoke. We bring in reporter and UMass professor of journalism, Dusty Christensen, who recently wrote a more in depth article about this incident and others for The Nation. We pick his brain about the inequities of cannabis production.

One vice deserves another so in honor of Cinco de Mayo (a distinctly Texan holiday, we learned) we enter the Mezcal Thunderdome with local chef and foodways activist Neftalí Durán, who lets us taste 2 very different mezcals straight from Oaxaca. He also tells how we all could be doing mezcal better.

And since rock comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages, we get down with a few members of the infamous Young at Heart Chorus, who are putting a performance on this Sunday at the Academy of Music called "The Love Show". They are always a delight, even ask us to sing along! Who are we to refuse a request for backup singers?

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith