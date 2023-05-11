© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The words besieged

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT
Vito 1.jpg
1 of 3  — Vito 1.jpg
Vito Perrone (right) at the NEPM Studios with Monte Belmonte (center) and Kaliis Smith
Tony Dunne / New England Public Radio
Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
2 of 3  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
taub and Carroll.jpg
3 of 3  — taub and Carroll.jpg
Jen Taub (right) with E. Jean Carroll
Courtesy of Jen Taub

Today, we dive head first into local and then national controversy surrounding one of our favorite things: word usage.

There's buzz around the word "ladies" and how it impacted the search for a new school superintendent in Easthampton. Having heard from the mayor recently, we engage another side of this story: that of the word user himself, Vito Perrone, and get a different perspective on that situation and the impact of its aftermath.

Then we sit with resident wordster, word nerd and senior editor at Merriam-Webster, Emily Brewster to discuss the word "field", which was recently removed from the language of an office at Smith College.

And law professor at Western New England University, Jennifer Taub joins us and delves into the differences and distinctions between the two defamation cases Trump is embroiled in with E. Jean Carroll, including the one he just lost.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith