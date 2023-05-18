© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Strong Niagra accessibility

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 18, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT
Shivaji Kumar (left) and Larry Hott in the NEPM studios
Professor Aldon Morris
Booker T. Washington, William Monroe Trotter, and W.E.B Dubois are overlaid on photo of Niagra Falls. The picture reads The Niagra Movement: the Early Battle for Civil Rights
Emily Brewster shows Monte Belmonte around Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Mass.
There is a certain strength in demanding what is needed.

We find this in the civil rights movement. In particular, a smaller predecessor to the movements we know now and came from the meeting of two Massachusetts minds is highlighted in an upcoming documentary. Florence filmmaker Lawrence "Larry" Hott joins us to preview his latest film titled "The Niagra Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights", which you can also see this weekend at the Northampton Center for the Arts just ahead of its debut on PBS+. He brings with him professor Aldon Morris, who is featured in the film to elaborate on the impact of the group's brief bright flame.

It is also found in our ongoing struggle to bridge digital divides. May 18th is Global Accessibility Awareness Day (or GAAD) which seeks to highlight and address issues and solutions for inclusion for folx with disabilities/impairments. Shivaji Kumar, accessibility specialist, spoke to us about his personal experiences with technology as a blind person, and about some of the initiatives happening everywhere.

And we find it as language evolves. The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, teaches us about strong verbs and how we as a language are slowly moving away from them, except for one particular word which seems to have snuck it's way into being one.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
