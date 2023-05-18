Strong Niagra accessibility

There is a certain strength in demanding what is needed.

We find this in the civil rights movement. In particular, a smaller predecessor to the movements we know now and came from the meeting of two Massachusetts minds is highlighted in an upcoming documentary. Florence filmmaker Lawrence "Larry" Hott joins us to preview his latest film titled "The Niagra Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights", which you can also see this weekend at the Northampton Center for the Arts just ahead of its debut on PBS+. He brings with him professor Aldon Morris, who is featured in the film to elaborate on the impact of the group's brief bright flame.

It is also found in our ongoing struggle to bridge digital divides. May 18th is Global Accessibility Awareness Day (or GAAD) which seeks to highlight and address issues and solutions for inclusion for folx with disabilities/impairments. Shivaji Kumar, accessibility specialist, spoke to us about his personal experiences with technology as a blind person, and about some of the initiatives happening everywhere.

And we find it as language evolves. The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, teaches us about strong verbs and how we as a language are slowly moving away from them, except for one particular word which seems to have snuck it's way into being one.