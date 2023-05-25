© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Iced museums, repatriated

Published May 25, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The band Phony Ppl
1 of 5  — Phony Ppl
Phony Ppl
courtesy of artist
NEPM Reporter Nancy Cohen (left) and Monte Belmonte in the studio
2 of 5  — PXL_20230524_185941437.jpg
NEPM Reporter Nancy Cohen (left) and Monte Belmonte in the studio
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at left, and Monte Belmonte in the word vault at Merriam-Webster.
3 of 5  — PXL_20230215_170339597.jpg
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at left, and Monte Belmonte in the word vault at Merriam-Webster.
NEPM
Bang On A Can All Stars perform at Mass MoCA
4 of 5  — bang on a can.jpg
Bang On A Can All Stars perform at Mass MoCA
courtesy of Mass MoCA
Part of a display about the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) at an exhibit about the Stockbridge-Munsee community held at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, from August 2021 until January 2022.
5 of 5  — IMG_6770.jpg
Part of a display about the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) at an exhibit about the Stockbridge-Munsee community held at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, from August 2021 until January 2022.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

There's a little extra curation happening today.

The Word Nerd, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, and our resident wordster, alerts us that a shift is happening between our iced coffee and ice tea. Letters are disappearing from certain descriptive words in a totally natural way and we dig into why.

Then we are figuring out how to un-curate, of sorts. Thousands of indigenous remains have been kept in museum, school, and library collections for ages. And the rules for giving those remains back to the peoples they came from are about to change in a drastic way. We sit with NEPM's Nancy Eve Cohen to find out more about the ways NAGPRA, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, is changing and how that affects some local tribes and institutions.

And we're more than a little impressed by the curation Mass MoCA has done for it's summer program. From theater, to installations, to a bevvy of fantastic musicians from all over the globe, they're pulling out a lot of stops in these next few months. Addison McDonald, general manager of performing arts and film, chats with us about the things he's most excited to share with us in North Adams.

And we reminisce on the legacy that the great Tina Turner leaves in her wake.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSNATIVE AMERICANSMUSICTHEATEREDUCATIONDANCE