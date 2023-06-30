© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Good kids songs for bears feeling badly

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 30, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
(clockwise from left) Monte Belmonte, Liam Hurley, Nick Deysher, and Kaliis Smith having too much fun in the studio
1 of 4  — Mr. Liam and Mr. Nick
(clockwise from left) Monte Belmonte, Liam Hurley, Nick Deysher, and Kaliis Smith having too much fun in the studio
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
A male black bear, who was raised by the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, takes his first steps back into the wild in a 10,000-acre wildlife management area in Vermont. The bear, who was named Dutch, was brought to the center from Tolland, Massachusetts, in the spring of 2022 after he was found without his mother.
2 of 4  — Black Bear dutch.jpeg
A male black bear, who was raised by the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, takes his first steps back into the wild in a 10,000-acre wildlife management area in Vermont. The bear, who was named Dutch, was brought to the center from Tolland, Massachusetts, in the spring of 2022 after he was found without his mother.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at left, and Monte Belmonte in the word vault at Merriam-Webster.
3 of 4  — PXL_20230215_170339597.jpg
Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at left, and Monte Belmonte in the word vault at Merriam-Webster.
NEPM
Alma, a black bear cub, shown here on May 4, 2022, at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. The center is raising her after her mother and siblings were killed by a car in Greenfield, Massachusetts, in April. She will be returned to the wild next spring, at about 18 months old.
4 of 4  — Alma, a black bear cub
Alma, a black bear cub, shown here on May 4, 2022, at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. The center is raising her after her mother and siblings were killed by a car in Greenfield, Massachusetts, in April. She will be returned to the wild next spring, at about 18 months old.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

This show is for babies.

Just kidding, but it is about young ones, and that's almost as cute.

First there's the music for kids and their grown-ups happening at The Parlor Room in Northampton. Liam Hurley and Nick Deysher, also known as Mr. Liam and Mr. Nick, curate The Parlor Room Kids Series, which happens every first Sunday of the month on a sliding scale so that everyone can be included. This is kids music for everyone, parents included, and we get a taste of what's in store for those families this sunday when they stop by the studios, ukeleles in tow to evoke a couple 10 second dance parties for us.

Then there's bear cubs. When young bears are orphaned, sometimes Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire steps in to care for them until they can be released. If that seems a little far for our 413 focus, it turns out that they took in two cubs from Massachusetts, including a bear discovered in Greenfield that they named Alma. NEPM senior reporter Nancy Cohen has been following the story of Alma ever since its placement in the facility, so we chat with her about the things that happen to go along with Alma's release back into the wild this spring.

And is it more mature to say that you feel bad or that you feel badly? We ask The Word Nerd, resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster about which phrase is more correct, and what other phrases like that have become contentious.

If you have a linguistic question for The Word Nerd, let us know! Email us at thefab413@nepm.org or text 1800-639-9120!

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSENVIRONMENTMUSICEDUCATIONYOUTHWILDLIFE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith