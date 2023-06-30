Good kids songs for bears feeling badly

This show is for babies.

Just kidding, but it is about young ones, and that's almost as cute.

First there's the music for kids and their grown-ups happening at The Parlor Room in Northampton. Liam Hurley and Nick Deysher, also known as Mr. Liam and Mr. Nick, curate The Parlor Room Kids Series, which happens every first Sunday of the month on a sliding scale so that everyone can be included. This is kids music for everyone, parents included, and we get a taste of what's in store for those families this sunday when they stop by the studios, ukeleles in tow to evoke a couple 10 second dance parties for us.

Then there's bear cubs. When young bears are orphaned, sometimes Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire steps in to care for them until they can be released. If that seems a little far for our 413 focus, it turns out that they took in two cubs from Massachusetts, including a bear discovered in Greenfield that they named Alma. NEPM senior reporter Nancy Cohen has been following the story of Alma ever since its placement in the facility, so we chat with her about the things that happen to go along with Alma's release back into the wild this spring.

And is it more mature to say that you feel bad or that you feel badly? We ask The Word Nerd, resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster about which phrase is more correct, and what other phrases like that have become contentious.

If you have a linguistic question for The Word Nerd, let us know! Email us at thefab413@nepm.org or text 1800-639-9120!