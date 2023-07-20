© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The edge of craven, the end of the trail

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
The mission statement of Double Edge Theater
1 of 4  — Fab413: Double Edge Theater Mission
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Rhonda Anderson, Western Massachusetts Commissioner of Indian Affairs and co-founder of The Ohketeau Cultural Center.
2 of 4  — Rhonda Anderson: Fab413
Courtesy of Rhonda Anderson
Emily Brewster shows Monte Belmonte around Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Mass.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Double Edge Theater's Artistic Director Stacy Klein (right) with Monte Belmonte just before their summer spectacular.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Today is a sandwich, which is great because we are hungry for bookends.

Perhaps ironically, this is an important part of a... whoops, that was about to be a spoiler for Double Edge Theater's Summer spectacular, "The Hidden Territories of the Bacchae", currently showing at their Ashfield facilities. This work is a re-imagining of the work that started the company and takes the audience on a journey not just through story, but across meadows and barns and more. We spoke with several members of the cast and crew about this production and broadening the scope of what theater can do, including co-founder and artistic director Stacy Klein.

Double Edge played a tangential part in the establishment of The Ohketeau Cultural Center, of which Rhonda Anderson is a co-founder. But Rhonda is also the western Massachusetts commissioner of Indian affairs, and now has become a board member of the Woodlands Partnership of Western Massachusetts. We speak with her about increasing visibility for indigenous communities, about reconnecting with the land, and healing the wounds in both.

And one might find the mistaken histories we've attributed to those indigenous communities craven. Or maybe you've noticed a shift in how that word is utilized lately. The Word Nerd, our resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Emily Brewster, takes on a question from one of our listeners about a shift they've noticed in usage for two adjectives: mortifying and craven. The results are not shame-y, we promise.

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS THEATER EDUCATION NATIVE AMERICANS CONSERVATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
