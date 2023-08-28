© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

August 28th: One-man dining on the moon

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 28, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dine Black organizer and Springfield City councilor-at-large, Tracye Whitfield (left) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
1 of 5  — Tracye Whitfield: Fab413
Dine Black organizer and Springfield City councilor-at-large, Tracye Whitfield (left) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
(from Left) NEPM reporter Karen Brown, Monte Belmonte, plumber Frank Marchand, and Kaliis Smith
2 of 5  — Karen Brown and Frank Marchand: Fab413
(from Left) NEPM reporter Karen Brown, Monte Belmonte, plumber Frank Marchand, and Kaliis Smith
Katie Wright / New England Public Media
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed (left) with Monte Belmonte
3 of 5  — Universe hungry suns1.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed (left) with Monte Belmonte
Salman Hameed / Kainaat University
Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield.
4 of 5
Douglas Hook / Masslive / masslive.com/photos
Plumber Frank Marchand works a job in Northampton, Massachusetts. He rarely takes time off, despite his cancer diagnosis.
5 of 5  — Marchand with truck.jpg
Plumber Frank Marchand works a job in Northampton, Massachusetts. He rarely takes time off, despite his cancer diagnosis.
Karen Brown / NEPM

We're back from vacation!

And immediately, we're thinking about those moments that should be the most appreciated. Back in March, NEPM's Karen Brown reported on plumber Frank Marchand's ongoing battle with cancer and the unique perspective he's come to have about life and his place in it. The story started here on NEPM, but has since been posted on NPR, and now has evolved into a one-man theater piece. Frank will perform "I Can Die Happy Now" at The Shea Theater in Turner's/Great Falls and we chat with the two of them about bringing connections like these to life in more ways than one.

We're also thinking about eating, because food can be wonderful. Dine Black Springfield happens for the month of August and invites folx to grab a meal at the many black-owned restaurants in our area. In the four years of its existence, the event has grown beyond Springfield's borders, and we chat with organizer and Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield about the importance of such initiatives, and the community building that happens when folx come together to eat.

And we're celebrating momentous occasions. India has successfully landed a rover on the South Pole of the moon, which has a number of really interesting implications. Mr. Universe, Hampshire College's Salman Hameed, may have complicated feelings about the nation itself, but talks to us about the doors this landing opens for the rest of the world.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSFESTIVALSFOODHEALTHSCIENCETHEATERCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith