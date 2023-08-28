August 28th: One-man dining on the moon

We're back from vacation!

And immediately, we're thinking about those moments that should be the most appreciated. Back in March, NEPM's Karen Brown reported on plumber Frank Marchand's ongoing battle with cancer and the unique perspective he's come to have about life and his place in it. The story started here on NEPM, but has since been posted on NPR, and now has evolved into a one-man theater piece. Frank will perform "I Can Die Happy Now" at The Shea Theater in Turner's/Great Falls and we chat with the two of them about bringing connections like these to life in more ways than one.

We're also thinking about eating, because food can be wonderful. Dine Black Springfield happens for the month of August and invites folx to grab a meal at the many black-owned restaurants in our area. In the four years of its existence, the event has grown beyond Springfield's borders, and we chat with organizer and Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield about the importance of such initiatives, and the community building that happens when folx come together to eat.

And we're celebrating momentous occasions. India has successfully landed a rover on the South Pole of the moon, which has a number of really interesting implications. Mr. Universe, Hampshire College's Salman Hameed, may have complicated feelings about the nation itself, but talks to us about the doors this landing opens for the rest of the world.