August 31st: A House, a pony, a reading list.

It's time to check in on some folx we haven't seen in a minute!

September 9th will see a swarm of spandex descend onto Look Park. Pony Sweat, an L.A. based fitness organization that is focused on making welcoming, non-competitive programs and spaces will be running an aerobics class as a fundraiser for Transhealth and running a class for all on the grounds there. So we reconvene with Dallas Ducar, director of Transhealth, to hear more about the organization's progress, and find out how safe fitness spaces are just as important as other health avenues.

More work in translation is becoming available due to the efforts of non-profit publisher Restless Books, who have just opened a brick and mortar location in downtown Amherst. And since we can't resist a good bookstore, we head across the bridge to check out their selection and dig into the wonders of modern international literature in translation with proprietor and Amherst College Professor, Ilan Stavans.

And we explore the rift between state and federal relief packages for the flood and frost damage our area has incurred in our weekly chat with congressman Jim McGovern.