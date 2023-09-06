© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

August 31st: A House, a pony, a reading list.

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT
Amherst College professor Ilan Stavans (left) with Monte Belmonte at the new physical location for Restless Books in downtown Amherst.
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
Amherst College professor Ilan Stavans (left) with Monte Belmonte at the new physical location for Restless Books in downtown Amherst.

It's time to check in on some folx we haven't seen in a minute!

September 9th will see a swarm of spandex descend onto Look Park. Pony Sweat, an L.A. based fitness organization that is focused on making welcoming, non-competitive programs and spaces will be running an aerobics class as a fundraiser for Transhealth and running a class for all on the grounds there. So we reconvene with Dallas Ducar, director of Transhealth, to hear more about the organization's progress, and find out how safe fitness spaces are just as important as other health avenues.

More work in translation is becoming available due to the efforts of non-profit publisher Restless Books, who have just opened a brick and mortar location in downtown Amherst. And since we can't resist a good bookstore, we head across the bridge to check out their selection and dig into the wonders of modern international literature in translation with proprietor and Amherst College Professor, Ilan Stavans.

And we explore the rift between state and federal relief packages for the flood and frost damage our area has incurred in our weekly chat with congressman Jim McGovern.

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNMENT & POLITICS EDUCATION BOOKS LGBTQIA+ HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
