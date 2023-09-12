September 7th: Ruth returns and Bed Ins

We're feeling a bit Janus-esque today.

In that a publicity stunt started by Monte Belmonte is seeing new life in Hadley tomorrow. The Cancer Connection's Bed In goes on from 8A-8P and will have one woman in a bed in the Hadley branch of Greenfield Savings Bank in order to fundraise for the organization. That one woman is Tara Brewster, and we talk with her and Cancer Connection director Chelsea Kline about both the impact of the organization and it's purpose, and the fun things one can get up to when one is publicly confined to a bed for 12hrs.

It's in the questions we have for government too. In our weekly mcgoverning with Representative Jim McGovern, we get to address a good handful of your questions concerning student debt, daylight savings, agriculture, voter engagement and more.

As always you can email your questions for the congressman to thefab413@nepm.org or text 800-639-9120 and we'll ask them on air!

And it's in a guest that we had only dreamed of having back on the show. Lucky for us, she was back in town to witness the unveiling of a mural in her honor at Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. The quadruple nominated, and twice Academy Award winning artist Ruth E. Carter was gracious enough to come and hang out with us in the studio before her appearance and book signing at the Art for the Soul Gallery in downtown Springfield. Now that her book, "The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther", is finally out, we get to geek out with the woman herself about her process and stories, and how setting the character through costuming is key to both film and stage.