© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sept 18th: Legends of a quarantined star

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Western Massachusetts based author/illustrator Grace Lin along with the cover of her latest book, "Chinese Menu: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods "
1 of 2  — grace lin twofer.png
Western Massachusetts based author/illustrator Grace Lin along with the cover of her latest book, "Chinese Menu: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods
"
courtesy of artist
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte laughing.
2 of 2  — Universe Mar 13.jpg
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte cracking up.
Courtesy Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

Discoveries of all qualities are happening to us today.

The good would be getting into the origins of food that we love. Local author/illustrator Grace Lin has a fantastic new book out called "Chinese Menu: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods", which acts as a illustrated compendium of dishes you'll find at Chinese restaurants across the globe. We ask about the research process, the techniques used for her gorgeous art within these pages, and and scratch the surface of how regionalism can be really important to what you eat.

The neutral is the disparity between real witnessed science and the attention grabbing nature of some recent discoveries. All that to say that Mr. Universe, Hampshire College's Salman Hameed is far more excited about the recent discovery of a planet in the goldilocks zone for possible life in the vicinity of Neptune, as opposed to the recent revelation of alien corpses in Mexico.

The bad would be that due to her partner catching a case of COVID, Kaliis has to broadcast from home today. They, herself, have nested negative for days, but this recalls the origin of this entire show, and so Monte and Kaliis find themselves reminiscing in addition to looking at our current protocols at a time when COVID cases have started to rise.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSFOODBOOKSSCIENCEHEALTHCORONAVIRUS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith