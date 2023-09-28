Sept 18th: Legends of a quarantined star

Discoveries of all qualities are happening to us today.

The good would be getting into the origins of food that we love. Local author/illustrator Grace Lin has a fantastic new book out called "Chinese Menu: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods", which acts as a illustrated compendium of dishes you'll find at Chinese restaurants across the globe. We ask about the research process, the techniques used for her gorgeous art within these pages, and and scratch the surface of how regionalism can be really important to what you eat.

The neutral is the disparity between real witnessed science and the attention grabbing nature of some recent discoveries. All that to say that Mr. Universe, Hampshire College's Salman Hameed is far more excited about the recent discovery of a planet in the goldilocks zone for possible life in the vicinity of Neptune, as opposed to the recent revelation of alien corpses in Mexico.

The bad would be that due to her partner catching a case of COVID, Kaliis has to broadcast from home today. They, herself, have nested negative for days, but this recalls the origin of this entire show, and so Monte and Kaliis find themselves reminiscing in addition to looking at our current protocols at a time when COVID cases have started to rise.