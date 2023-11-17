© 2023 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Nov. 8th: Active meals and toys to dance

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
Director May Wheat (right) shows Monte Belmonte and Tony Dunne around the facilities at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield
Director May Wheat (right) shows Monte Belmonte and Tony Dunne around the facilities at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield
Liz Rosenberg of The Toy Box in Amherst displays an anglerfish gel pen at the NEPM studios.
Liz Rosenberg of The Toy Box in Amherst displays an anglerfish gel pen at the NEPM studios.
Director Mary Wheat (seated) and treasurer Pam Kueppler show off the cereal throne and attire made for their cereal drive at the South Community Food Bank.
Director Mary Wheat (seated) and treasurer Pam Kueppler show off the cereal throne and attire made for their cereal drive at the South Community Food Bank.
The game Cross Clues, set up for play.
The game Cross Clues, set up for play.
We reach wide today.

And that’s active voice. You’ve almost certainly heard of it and its counterpoint: passive voice. But did you know there’s a voice that exists between those two? Our resident wordster, Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster in Springfield explains how to get your sentences within that liminal space.

Speaking of Springfield, there will be dancing there this weekend. This Saturday, Nov. 11th, Pathlight hosts “Let’s Dance”, which brings folx together to raise money for their organization that supports children, teens, and adults with developmental disabilities and their families. We chat with Syndy Meininger and Billy McBride who make up the team The Ballers and will be dancing onstage that evening, their instructor Loryn Englebrecht, and Pathlight Communications Director Leslie Tane all about the many programs the organization provides, as well as the fun of getting everyone to dance.

Not everyone thinks that toys can be for everybody, but The Toy Box in Amherst is out to change that opinion. They will hold an event on Nov. 9th, “So You Think You’re Too Old For a Toy Store”, which encourages adults to find joy in more things they may have thought they’ve aged out of. We speak with proprietor Liz Rosenberg about the joy that can be found in games, novelties, and play.

And as we get closer to The March for The Food Bank 14, we take a look at the some of the organizations that The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts helps along its mission. One of those is the largest food pantry in Berkshire County. The South Community Food Pantry services over 1100 families each week, and we speak with director Mary Wheat and Treasurer Pam Kueppler about the ins and outs of their operations, an incredibly successful drive they’ve just finished, and the many needs they still have to meet the demands of an increasingly hungry population.

ARTS & CULTURE, WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS, HUNGER, EDUCATION, COMMUNITY ACTION, DANCE, ACCESSIBILITY RIGHTS, VISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
