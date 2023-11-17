Nov. 9th: You bet your pumpkin

We love the opportunity to showcase what the region is really capable of.

We talk compassion in our weekly chat with congressman Jim McGovern, who’s not just concerned about the deadly action happening in Gaza and its surrounding lands, but of the fight on Bay State soil against hunger as well. The latter may be because he’s gearing up for a 43 mile challenge in about a fortnight, and we’ve got hunger at the forefront of our minds too.

NEPM’s Karen Brown takes us into the risk and growing concerns surrounding gambling in Massachusetts, as we look back on these past 5 years of legality for the activity, and the efforts state has simultaneously attempted to employ to address gambling addiction.

We discover the inaugural Indigenous Film Festival at Images Cinema in Williamstown. A collaborative effort between Williams College,the Stockbridge-Munsee community, and the movie theater, the event seeks to show a wide range of tribes, tones, and histories across a weekend of both feature films and shorts. Executive director of Images Cinema, Dan Hudson, about bringing those people and themes together to expand all of our knowledges.

And in what is perhaps the most requested story we’ve ever had here on The Fabulous 413, we talk about how one manages to procure and proceed to row a pumpkin down a river. Dave Rothstein has recently accomplished this task, floating inside the gourd over 39 miles. We hear how he’s made all of our fairytale dreams come true, while also bringing attention to the delicate resource we have in the Connecticut River.