Nov. 22: March Recap and Cheffed Farms

The March is over, but there’s quite a bit of ground we covered getting through those 43 miles.

So we take a look back a a few more of our conversations that the road brought to our conversations about hunger and hear from State Senator Jo Comerford, Congressman Jim McGovern, and in a first ever appearance at the march from someone in their office: Governor Maura Healey.

All that talk about hunger and the feasting day that tomorrow is has us thinking about some of the farms we’ve visited this year that are run by chefs (both by women as well). So we reminisce of our time with the folx from Grown Up Farm in Belchertown and at The Apple Place in East Longmeadow.