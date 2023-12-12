© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 22: March Recap and Cheffed Farms

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Congressman Jim McGovern (left) and Monte Belmonte relax at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield at the end of The March for the Food Bank 14.
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
Congressman Jim McGovern (left) and Monte Belmonte relax at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield at the end of The March for the Food Bank 14.

The March is over, but there’s quite a bit of ground we covered getting through those 43 miles.

So we take a look back a a few more of our conversations that the road brought to our conversations about hunger and hear from State Senator Jo Comerford, Congressman Jim McGovern, and in a first ever appearance at the march from someone in their office: Governor Maura Healey.

All that talk about hunger and the feasting day that tomorrow is has us thinking about some of the farms we’ve visited this year that are run by chefs (both by women as well). So we reminisce of our time with the folx from Grown Up Farm in Belchertown and at The Apple Place in East Longmeadow.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREHUNGERWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSAGRICULTUREFOODCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith