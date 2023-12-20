© 2023 New England Public Media

Dec. 13, 2023: Leftover dino doomsday

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST
(from Left) Author and activist Timmon Wallis, Monte Belmonte, Kaliis Smith, and author and activist Vicki Elson at the NEPM studios with their latest releases on the topic of nuclear disarmament.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
We’re suckers for unexpected love stories.

Like the one between dinosaurs and local history. An unlikely pairing to be sure, but one you can discover this weekend at the Great Greenfield Dinofest. We chat with Tim Neuman from the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association and artist Christopher Janke about this ecclectic combination of the region’s paleontological and abolitionist histories, and how the many events throughout the weekend’s free festivities can bring us all closer to Greenfield’s storied past.

There’s one near the bomb as well. In this case, two activists lobbying the globe to put down their nuclear arms and start thinking critically about the encroaching environmental benchmarks that we, as a planet, are hoping to avoid. Timmon Wallis and Vicki Elson, nobel prize winners for their work on nuclear armament who fell in love with each other through the cause, give us a preview of Wallis’ latest book “Warheads to Windmills: Preventing Climate Catastrophe and Nuclear War”. They show some ways in which laying down our weapons really could save the world, which is at the core of work of their organization NuclearBan.us.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, our resident wordster and senior editor at Merriam-Webster, continues our perusal of the would-be words of the year, including her very favorite.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
