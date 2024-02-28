© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 6, 2024: The year of focused equity

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:51 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Portrait of John Lewis of R3SET talking in a strategy meeting.
1 of 3  — John-Lewis-Strategy-Meeting.jpeg
Portrait of John Lewis of R3SET talking in a strategy meeting.
Courtesy of artist / R3SET
Author and illustrator Grace Lin is with Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith in the NEPM studio.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240206_205939938.jpg
Author and illustrator Grace Lin is with Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith in the NEPM studio.
NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College, is with NEPM's Monte Belmonte.
3 of 3  — Hameed2.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College, is with NEPM's Monte Belmonte.
Courtesy Salman Hameed

Happy New Year!

It's Lunar New Year, and we’re entering the Year of the Dragon. More than a billion people around the world will be celebrating this weekend, including some in Florence. Bombyx is having a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 10th, and we talk with one of the hosts of the event, local author and illustrator Grace Lin. We speak with her about some of the symbols and traditions that will be included in Saturday’s celebration.

New years often mean new aspirations, and to that end we’re looking at economic equity. R3SET Agency was developed specifically to address the economic disparity of our communities, to build resilience, and to inspire organizations and community members to achieve their goals. We speak with co-founder John Lewis about why economic equity is as important as social equity, and why re-framing this comparison is vitally important.

The new year also inspires time to reflect on the past. Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed reveals the legacy of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, whose astronomical contributions greatly impact how we are able to explore the universe. Hameed also talks to us about the long overdue apologies addressing the disparagement of her research and ideas.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith