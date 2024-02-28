Feb. 6, 2024: The year of focused equity

Happy New Year!

It's Lunar New Year, and we’re entering the Year of the Dragon. More than a billion people around the world will be celebrating this weekend, including some in Florence. Bombyx is having a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 10th, and we talk with one of the hosts of the event, local author and illustrator Grace Lin. We speak with her about some of the symbols and traditions that will be included in Saturday’s celebration.

New years often mean new aspirations, and to that end we’re looking at economic equity. R3SET Agency was developed specifically to address the economic disparity of our communities, to build resilience, and to inspire organizations and community members to achieve their goals. We speak with co-founder John Lewis about why economic equity is as important as social equity, and why re-framing this comparison is vitally important.

The new year also inspires time to reflect on the past. Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed reveals the legacy of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, whose astronomical contributions greatly impact how we are able to explore the universe. Hameed also talks to us about the long overdue apologies addressing the disparagement of her research and ideas.