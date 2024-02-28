Feb. 8, 2024: Double BHM

We talk about an event where you can learn about Black history and Christian abolitionism in Northampton. Happening on Feb. 11, the College Church will host a night of music and speakers focusing on the intersection of faith and the legacy of slavery. Here to tell us more about the presentation are Marsha Morris and Bob Myers, co-chairs for the event, Councilor At Large Garrick Perry, and one of the keynote speakers, Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa.

And, the Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ in Springfield presents the “Lift Every Voice” lecture series. First established in 2011 in honor of African American History Month, the lectures are intended to expose the greater Springfield community to important social justice history. Here to talk more about these lectures are Bishop W. Swan II, a host for the series and senior pastor for the Spring of Hope Church; Ayanna Crawford, series organizer and president of AC Consulting and Media Services; and Domingo Guyton, a featured speaker and professor at Worcester State University. We’ll hear more from them about the endeavor to expand our horizons by elevating black voices and breaking down racial inequality.

Also, we’ll have our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern where he’ll tackle listener questions about forever chemicals, touch on the recent impeachment attempt by the Republican majority, and cover other governmental happenings.