© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 8, 2024: Double BHM

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 28, 2024 at 2:56 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Bob Myers, Marsha Morris, Councilor At Large Garrick Perry, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith are in the studio
1 of 3  — PXL_20240208_202824352 (1).jpg
Bob Myers, Marsha Morris, Councilor At Large Garrick Perry, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith are in the studio
NEPM
Bishop Swan II, pastor for Spring of Hope Church, Ayanna Crawford, president of AC Media and Consulting, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte are in the studio.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240208_205938106 (1).jpg
Bishop Swan II, pastor for Spring of Hope Church, Ayanna Crawford, president of AC Media and Consulting, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte are in the studio.
NEPM
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
3 of 3  — mcgovern.jpeg
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
U.S. House Television / AP

We talk about an event where you can learn about Black history and Christian abolitionism in Northampton. Happening on Feb. 11, the College Church will host a night of music and speakers focusing on the intersection of faith and the legacy of slavery. Here to tell us more about the presentation are Marsha Morris and Bob Myers, co-chairs for the event, Councilor At Large Garrick Perry, and one of the keynote speakers, Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa.

And, the Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ in Springfield presents the “Lift Every Voice” lecture series. First established in 2011 in honor of African American History Month, the lectures are intended to expose the greater Springfield community to important social justice history. Here to talk more about these lectures are Bishop W. Swan II, a host for the series and senior pastor for the Spring of Hope Church; Ayanna Crawford, series organizer and president of AC Consulting and Media Services; and Domingo Guyton, a featured speaker and professor at Worcester State University. We’ll hear more from them about the endeavor to expand our horizons by elevating black voices and breaking down racial inequality.

Also, we’ll have our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern where he’ll tackle listener questions about forever chemicals, touch on the recent impeachment attempt by the Republican majority, and cover other governmental happenings.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 GOVERNMENT & POLITICSHISTORYCIVIL RIGHTSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith