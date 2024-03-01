© 2024 New England Public Media

Feb.16, 2024: Novel endeavors

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 1, 2024 at 4:09 PM EST
Kelly Link, a local bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize finalist, just released her long-awaited first novel, “The Book of Love.” We’ll chat with her about bookstores, short form versus long form writing, and what it’s like to have your genius recognized. We’ll also catch a glimpse of what is to come in her future as a writer.

We’ll also head to a brand new location for the Tina Turner Memorial Thunderdome. We visit Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton in the mills of Pleasant Street to meet owners Miranda Brown and Lauren Clark. They tell us about their new business, and we pick who wins in a battle between two Austrian wines.

And for Live Music Friday, we hear chamber music to aid your ails with Sophie et Adam, members of Tiny Glass Tavern, who will be performing at the Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley on Feb. 16. They talk about the evolving ensemble of Tiny Glass Tavern and their musical journey.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WINE & SPIRITSBOOKSARTS & CULTUREMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
