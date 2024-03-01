Feb.16, 2024: Novel endeavors

Kelly Link, a local bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize finalist, just released her long-awaited first novel, “The Book of Love.” We’ll chat with her about bookstores, short form versus long form writing, and what it’s like to have your genius recognized. We’ll also catch a glimpse of what is to come in her future as a writer.

We’ll also head to a brand new location for the Tina Turner Memorial Thunderdome. We visit Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton in the mills of Pleasant Street to meet owners Miranda Brown and Lauren Clark. They tell us about their new business, and we pick who wins in a battle between two Austrian wines.

And for Live Music Friday, we hear chamber music to aid your ails with Sophie et Adam, members of Tiny Glass Tavern, who will be performing at the Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley on Feb. 16. They talk about the evolving ensemble of Tiny Glass Tavern and their musical journey.