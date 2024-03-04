© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 22, 2024: Untold reclamation (a.k.a. happy birthday to us)

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 4, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Hartman Deetz is a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag trbe.
1 of 2  — Hartman Deetz.jpg
Hartman Deetz is a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag trbe.
Courtesy of artist / Ockway Bay Wampum
Lisa Biggs, professor at Brown University, engages the audience at AFTER/LIFE (Detroit, MI - July 2017).
2 of 2  — Lisa Biggs.jpg
Lisa Biggs, professor at Brown University, engages the audience at AFTER/LIFE (Detroit, MI - July 2017).
Mark Sullivan / Courtesy of Artist

Happening in Greenfield this weekend, you can catch an event in collaboration of Rights of Nature and the Nolumbeka Project, which will be centered around the Long River (also known as the Connecticut River). We talk to key players of the event, Dianne Dix of the Nolumbeka Project, Livia Charles of Western Massachusetts Rights to Nature and Hartman Deetz, event leader and member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

And, we’ll hear from an author headed back to her alma mater this weekend for LitFest at Amherst College, Brown University Professor Lisa Biggs. Originally from the south side of Chicago, Biggs is an actress, performance studies scholar and playwright whose work is grounded in socially conscious arts in movement, especially concerning the lives and well-being of Black women and girls. We talk about her theater work and the healing powers of performance.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 COMMUNITY ACTIONARTS & CULTURELANGUAGE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith