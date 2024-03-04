Feb. 22, 2024: Untold reclamation (a.k.a. happy birthday to us)

Happening in Greenfield this weekend, you can catch an event in collaboration of Rights of Nature and the Nolumbeka Project, which will be centered around the Long River (also known as the Connecticut River). We talk to key players of the event, Dianne Dix of the Nolumbeka Project, Livia Charles of Western Massachusetts Rights to Nature and Hartman Deetz, event leader and member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

And, we’ll hear from an author headed back to her alma mater this weekend for LitFest at Amherst College, Brown University Professor Lisa Biggs. Originally from the south side of Chicago, Biggs is an actress, performance studies scholar and playwright whose work is grounded in socially conscious arts in movement, especially concerning the lives and well-being of Black women and girls. We talk about her theater work and the healing powers of performance.