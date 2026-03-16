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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Grow Food Northampton Seed Swap, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:47 PM EDT
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Hunter Livingstone of Livingstone Mycology (left) and Alisa Klein of Grow Food Northampton heft a crate of mushrooms at the NEPM studios
1 of 4  — Grow Food Northampton, Livingstone Mycology
Hunter Livingstone of Livingstone Mycology (left) and Alisa Klein of Grow Food Northampton heft a crate of mushrooms at the NEPM studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
A crate of many mushrooms from Livingstone Mycology
2 of 4  — PXL_20260306_180358923.jpg
A crate of many mushrooms from Livingstone Mycology
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 4  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Hampshire college professor Salman Hameed (left) speaks with Monte Belmonte.
4 of 4  — Mr. Universe on black holes
Hampshire college professor Salman Hameed (left) speaks with Monte Belmonte.
courtesy of Salman Hameed

In Northampton this weekend, you have a chance to learn and plant something a little different. Grow Food Northampton hosts its Annual Seed Share: a swap full of donations from local farms, businesses, and individuals, as well as many grown on the Grow Food Northampton Community Farm. We speak with co-executive director Alisa Klein about the event, and bringing the community together through workshops, activities and more to produce a more eclectic mix in their own food

One of the folx leading a workshop for the event is Hunter Livingstone of Livingstone Mycology. We hear how he and his partner both came from different sciences to the fascinating world of mushroom production, and learn some of the benefits of fungi consumption, plus some of the most amazing looking reishi mushrooms and more.

And Mr. Universe, Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed covers ground as expansive as the heavens themselves with an exploration of the oscars, the ongoing illegal aggressions in Iran, and a recently observed brand new black hole intriguing astronomers near and far. Including why if you’re following the discoveries of the Vera Rubin Observatory, you may want to turn your notifications off this week.

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The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSAGRICULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONSCIENCEMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith