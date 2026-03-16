Grow Food Northampton Seed Swap, Mr. Universe

In Northampton this weekend, you have a chance to learn and plant something a little different. Grow Food Northampton hosts its Annual Seed Share: a swap full of donations from local farms, businesses, and individuals, as well as many grown on the Grow Food Northampton Community Farm. We speak with co-executive director Alisa Klein about the event, and bringing the community together through workshops, activities and more to produce a more eclectic mix in their own food

One of the folx leading a workshop for the event is Hunter Livingstone of Livingstone Mycology. We hear how he and his partner both came from different sciences to the fascinating world of mushroom production, and learn some of the benefits of fungi consumption, plus some of the most amazing looking reishi mushrooms and more.

And Mr. Universe, Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College’s Salman Hameed covers ground as expansive as the heavens themselves with an exploration of the oscars, the ongoing illegal aggressions in Iran, and a recently observed brand new black hole intriguing astronomers near and far. Including why if you’re following the discoveries of the Vera Rubin Observatory, you may want to turn your notifications off this week.