Governor Maura Healey, Unlucky Shots

Her excellency the governor of the commonwealth of Massachusetts Maura Healey stops by the studio ahead of a visit to the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. As she is up for re-election there’s a number of issues coming to the fore that we are looking for her take on including the budget that’ll be reviewed next week, ICE activity, her task force on hunger, Rural transportation and education and a couple of listener questions to boot.

Also, you've got a chance to see the conversations about the FY 2027 budget presented at UMass Amherst next week.

And for Live Music Friday, we’re joined by Noam Schatz and Anand Nayak one half of local band the Unlucky Shots, who are about to release their first EP with that particular name. You might have read about their plight concerning their nomenclature in the Boston Globe, but it turns out that story is longer and way more nuanced than even that article could include so we get more of the details about their journey to the name change.