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The Fabulous 413

Governor Maura Healey, Unlucky Shots

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:38 PM EDT
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Governor Maura Healey (center), with the Hosts of the Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios.
1 of 2  — Healey with Fab 413 Mar 2026
Governor Maura Healey (center), with the Hosts of the Fabulous 413 at the NEPM Studios.
Ayu Suriawan / NEPM
Western Mass local band The Lucky Shots
2 of 2  — Lucky Shots.jpg
Western Mass local band The Lucky Shots
courtesy of the artist

Her excellency the governor of the commonwealth of Massachusetts Maura Healey stops by the studio ahead of a visit to the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. As she is up for re-election there’s a number of issues coming to the fore that we are looking for her take on including the budget that’ll be reviewed next week, ICE activity, her task force on hunger, Rural transportation and education and a couple of listener questions to boot.

Also, you've got a chance to see the conversations about the FY 2027 budget presented at UMass Amherst next week. 

And for Live Music Friday, we’re joined by Noam Schatz and Anand Nayak one half of local band the Unlucky Shots, who are about to release their first EP with that particular name. You might have read about their plight concerning their nomenclature in the Boston Globe, but it turns out that story is longer and way more nuanced than even that article could include so we get more of the details about their journey to the name change.

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The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSLive Music SessionsMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith