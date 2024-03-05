Feb. 26, 2024: Flavorful language landing

Today is about travel and evolution.

We trek to Pittsfield to get some sunshine on our plates during these dreary days. We speak with Ronny Brizan, owner of BB’s Hot Spot, to tell us about his culinary journey from Grenada to bring Caribbean cuisine to the Berkshires.

And, we welcome the highly accomplished Amherst College professor and organizer of the upcoming speaker series, “Point/Counterpoint,” Ilan Stavans. In this series, Amherst College campus will welcome five prominent authors over the course of eight weeks to offer their perspectives on the evolution of American English and how it affects politics, democracy, and global culture. Stavans will be the moderator of these conversations, and he is in to tell us more about the series and give us a rundown of some of the speakers and what they will bring to the conversation.

Plus, we talk to our Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed to discuss the United State’s first moon landing since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, and a private company, Intuitive Machines, took us there. We get into why getting to the moon is tricky, the world’s recent failures and successes, and the future implications of corporate space exploration.