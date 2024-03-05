© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Feb. 26, 2024: Flavorful language landing

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 5, 2024 at 2:29 PM EST
The UW Stroum Center for Jewish Studies presents the Stroum Lecture series with Ilan Stavans on May 24, 2016 and the Hebrew Symposium.
1 of 3  — Ilan Stavans.jpg
The UW Stroum Center for Jewish Studies presents the Stroum Lecture series with Ilan Stavans on May 24, 2016 and the Hebrew Symposium.
Courtesy of Artist / Meryl Schenker Photography
Ronny Brizan is cooking in the kitchen of BB's Hot Spot.
2 of 3  — Ronny-Cooking.jpg
Ronny Brizan is cooking in the kitchen of BB's Hot Spot.
Courtesy of artist / BB's Hot Spot
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
3 of 3  — Salman pluto.jpg
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Monte Belmonte / NEPM

Today is about travel and evolution.

We trek to Pittsfield to get some sunshine on our plates during these dreary days. We speak with Ronny Brizan, owner of BB’s Hot Spot, to tell us about his culinary journey from Grenada to bring Caribbean cuisine to the Berkshires.

And, we welcome the highly accomplished Amherst College professor and organizer of the upcoming speaker series, “Point/Counterpoint,Ilan Stavans. In this series, Amherst College campus will welcome five prominent authors over the course of eight weeks to offer their perspectives on the evolution of American English and how it affects politics, democracy, and global culture. Stavans will be the moderator of these conversations, and he is in to tell us more about the series and give us a rundown of some of the speakers and what they will bring to the conversation.

Plus, we talk to our Mr. Universe and Hampshire College Professor Salman Hameed to discuss the United State’s first moon landing since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, and a private company, Intuitive Machines, took us there. We get into why getting to the moon is tricky, the world’s recent failures and successes, and the future implications of corporate space exploration.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
