Mar. 1, 2024: Celebrated returns

After a four-year hiatus, the Northampton Record Fair returns on Sunday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Union Station. With 55 tables of vinyl records and CDs, this iconic sonic swap is here to connect local record dealers and collectors through their mutual passion for music in disc form. Here to talk more about the event is local DJ legend and event organizer Justin Cohen, and he tells us about his international DJ travels and what the reopening fair means to the record collecting community in the valley.

And, we head over to the Springfield Museums ahead of their celebration for Dr. Seuss’ 120th birthday. The event aims to trace his roots in Springfield and explore inspirations for his books, illustrations, and life philosophies. We meet with Kay Simpson, president of the Springfield Museums, ahead of the event on Mar. 2 as she tells us about the activities we can look forward to.

For today’s wine Thunderdome, we head over to Dare Bottle Shop & Provisions in Lenox where we meet with owners Mary and Ben Dare and natural wine expert Adam Eisenberg. We try some Croatian wines with the winemaker himself, Kreso Petrekovic, as he tells us about the two bottles before we choose which one takes the prize.

We conclude today’s show by welcoming local band Eavesdrop to the studio for Live Music Friday. Originating as an acoustic trio, they have maintained their sound over the years through collaborative songwriting. As they are embarking on a regional tour, they come onto the show to give us a taste of their tunes.