PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 1, 2024: Celebrated returns

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 11, 2024 at 1:44 PM EDT
Ben and Mary Dare are owners of Dare Bottleshop & Provisions.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Photo taken of the interior of The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The original trio of band Eavesdrop performing for Live Music Friday.
After a four-year hiatus, the Northampton Record Fair returns on Sunday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Union Station. With 55 tables of vinyl records and CDs, this iconic sonic swap is here to connect local record dealers and collectors through their mutual passion for music in disc form. Here to talk more about the event is local DJ legend and event organizer Justin Cohen, and he tells us about his international DJ travels and what the reopening fair means to the record collecting community in the valley.

And, we head over to the Springfield Museums ahead of their celebration for Dr. Seuss’ 120th birthday. The event aims to trace his roots in Springfield and explore inspirations for his books, illustrations, and life philosophies. We meet with Kay Simpson, president of the Springfield Museums, ahead of the event on Mar. 2 as she tells us about the activities we can look forward to.

For today’s wine Thunderdome, we head over to Dare Bottle Shop & Provisions in Lenox where we meet with owners Mary and Ben Dare and natural wine expert Adam Eisenberg. We try some Croatian wines with the winemaker himself, Kreso Petrekovic, as he tells us about the two bottles before we choose which one takes the prize.

We conclude today’s show by welcoming local band Eavesdrop to the studio for Live Music Friday. Originating as an acoustic trio, they have maintained their sound over the years through collaborative songwriting. As they are embarking on a regional tour, they come onto the show to give us a taste of their tunes.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
