Mar. 7, 2024: Mutual Magic

Collaboration can be magical, it’s true.

We see it benefiting a community facing an agricultural crisis. Chef Neftali Duran talks about partnering with singer-songwriter Laura Reed to throw fundraiser for Proyecto Rosenda, a reforestation project based in Mixteca, Mexico. In addition to informing us which Mezcal brands benefit the indigenous communities that invented the spirit, Duran tells us about the non-profit’s efforts towards crop diversity and climate-change resilience ahead of the benefit event in Easthampton on Mar. 11.

There’s the amazing collaboration of promoters and musicians expanding the ears of western Massachusetts listeners. Music CSA program Secret Planet will put on An Almost Spring Weekender, a festival which will bring music makers from all over the world to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield on Mar. 8-9. We chat with organizer Edo Mor and enjoy a performance by Orchestra Gold, one of the bands on the festival's lineup who will also be playing a gig at The Drake on Mar. 7.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern delves into some of the more tedious aspects of his legislative duties, namely the State of the Union address.