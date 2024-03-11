© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 7, 2024: Mutual Magic

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 11, 2024 at 3:01 PM EDT
Portrait taken of Chef Neftali Duran, leader of Proyecto Rosenda.
Portrait taken of Chef Neftali Duran, leader of Proyecto Rosenda.
Courtesy of Artist / Vision y Compromiso
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith are with members of Orchestra Old in the NEPM offices.
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith are with members of Orchestra Old in the NEPM offices.
NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

Collaboration can be magical, it’s true.

We see it benefiting a community facing an agricultural crisis. Chef Neftali Duran talks about partnering with singer-songwriter Laura Reed to throw fundraiser for Proyecto Rosenda, a reforestation project based in Mixteca, Mexico. In addition to informing us which Mezcal brands benefit the indigenous communities that invented the spirit, Duran tells us about the non-profit’s efforts towards crop diversity and climate-change resilience ahead of the benefit event in Easthampton on Mar. 11.

There’s the amazing collaboration of promoters and musicians expanding the ears of western Massachusetts listeners. Music CSA program Secret Planet will put on An Almost Spring Weekender, a festival which will bring music makers from all over the world to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield on Mar. 8-9. We chat with organizer Edo Mor and enjoy a performance by Orchestra Gold, one of the bands on the festival's lineup who will also be playing a gig at The Drake on Mar. 7.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern delves into some of the more tedious aspects of his legislative duties, namely the State of the Union address.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
