Mar. 8, 2024: Sounds like a party

Music, wine, and a movie sounds like a good time, right?

Sometimes you have to hit the road to find the good time. We journey to Shelburne Falls to visit Juicebox Wine Bar with our friend and sommelier, Ken Washburn. We hear from one of the owners, Alice Thompson, and pit some low intervention natural wines against each other for our wine Thunderdome.

On occasion, you’re the one bringing the good time. Singer-songwriter Dennis Crommett shares his sweet and comfy sounds for Live Music Friday, and we figure his upcoming set at the Back Porch Festival might lean heavily on his latest album, “Get Gone.“ We also get to hear his perspective on the difference in playing solo versus playing in bands like Winterpills and Spanish for Hitchhiking.

And, the Academy Awards are this weekend, and even though Kaliis has seen nearly none of the nominees, we get to talk to some of the local figures that are more involved. Filmmaker and Academy member Larry Hott gives us some insight to the voting and viewing processes, and what the ceremony is actually like. We also welcome Amherst Cinema Program Director George Myers to tell us how this time of year can be crucial to smaller community movie houses.