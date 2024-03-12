© 2024 New England Public Media

Mar. 8, 2024: Sounds like a party

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 12, 2024 at 1:22 PM EDT
Co-owner of Juicebox Wine Bar, Alice Thompson, is being interviewed by Monte Belmonte.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240229_223237720.jpg
Co-owner of Juicebox Wine Bar, Alice Thompson, is being interviewed by Monte Belmonte.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Singer-songwriter Dennis Crommett performing for Live Music Friday.
2 of 2  — Crommett screenshot .png
Singer-songwriter Dennis Crommett performing for Live Music Friday.
NEPM

Music, wine, and a movie sounds like a good time, right?

Sometimes you have to hit the road to find the good time. We journey to Shelburne Falls to visit Juicebox Wine Bar with our friend and sommelier, Ken Washburn. We hear from one of the owners, Alice Thompson, and pit some low intervention natural wines against each other for our wine Thunderdome.

On occasion, you’re the one bringing the good time. Singer-songwriter Dennis Crommett shares his sweet and comfy sounds for Live Music Friday, and we figure his upcoming set at the Back Porch Festival might lean heavily on his latest album, “Get Gone.“ We also get to hear his perspective on the difference in playing solo versus playing in bands like Winterpills and Spanish for Hitchhiking.

And, the Academy Awards are this weekend, and even though Kaliis has seen nearly none of the nominees, we get to talk to some of the local figures that are more involved. Filmmaker and Academy member Larry Hott gives us some insight to the voting and viewing processes, and what the ceremony is actually like. We also welcome Amherst Cinema Program Director George Myers to tell us how this time of year can be crucial to smaller community movie houses.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
